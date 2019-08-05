भूषण प्रधान झळकणार 'या' वेबसिरीजमध्ये
'कॅफी आणि बरच काही', 'आम्ही दोघी' सारख्या चित्रपटात तर 'हॅम्लेट' या नाटकातून आपल्या भेटिला येणारा अभिनेता भूषण प्रधान आता झी 5 च्या 'गोंद्या आला रे' वेबसिरीज मध्ये आपल्याला दिसणार आहे.
काही दिवसांपूर्वी त्याने सोशल मीडियावर एक व्हिडियो शेअर केला ज्यामध्ये त्याचे टक्कल करत असल्याचे आपण पाहिले, हा लूक त्याने या वेबसिरीजसाठी साकारला आहे. 15 आॅगस्टला रिलीज होणार्या या वेबसिरीज मध्ये तो दमोदर हरी चापेकरांची भूमिका साकारत असल्याची माहिती त्याने सोशल मीडियावर दिला. यामधील त्याच्या लुक बद्दल त्याने त्याच्या सोशल मीडियावर अकाउंटवर भाष्य केले.
Thank you for your love, support and compliments! I'm overwhelmed. Honestly going bald was the least I could do for this challenging role. Not only is it helping me get into the character but also it's looking good on screen than prosthetic make-up. Yes I definitely was a little anxious while getting the haircut (head shaved). Soon my hair will grow back! I readily and happily did this for my work... but let's take a moment and pray for all those people living with cancer.. recovering from cancer treatment.. who lose their hair during Chemotherapy. Hat'soff to those who smile going bald even then. Your journey is beyond comparison. Wishing you lots of strength! More power to you!
मी... दामोदर हरी चापेकर! #GondyaAlaRe, premieres 15th Aug, on #ZEE5Premium. @ZEE5Premium@ZEE5Marathi@ankurkakatkar pic.twitter.com/Z3OXQW8dYH
— Bhushan Pradhan (@Bhushan_Pradhan) August 2, 2019
आणि आता नुकताच या वेबसिरीजचा ट्रेलरने या वेबसिरीजची उत्सुकता शिखराला पोचवली आहे. या वेबसिरीजमध्ये भूषण प्रधानसह क्षितीज दाते, आनंद इेगळे, शिवराज वायचळ, सुनिल बर्वे असे कलाकार दिसणार आहेत. आता या वेबसिरीजची वाट प्रेक्षक आतुरतेने पाहातील यात शंका नाही.
