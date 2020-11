'अगं 'कार्डी',काय करुन बसलीस, शेवटी माफी मागितलीच ना?'

Nails done, hair lit, @iamcardib keeps them both laced. She can now add @Reebok to her checklist. The “WAP” rapper didn’t hold back for our exclusive interview, where she opened up about her new sneaker collaboration, social media and success.⁠ ⁠ “Nowadays, you cannot even be real because if you don’t have the ‘popular answer’ then it’s the wrong answer and it could just jeopardize so many things, which is sad because I want to speak my shit. I want to be putting so many people in their place,” she says. Click the link in bio for the full cover story. ⁠ ⁠ --⁠ Photography: @jorafrantzis; Style Director: @shannonadducci ; Styling: @kollincarter; Style assistant: @jennijenu; Tailor: @sirbabajagne; Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua; Hair: @tokyostylez; Nails: @marienailz; Set Design: Brielle Hubert, Pete Hickok and Yalina Flores

