'रामायणा'त सीताची भूमिका साकारणाऱ्या अभिनेत्रीचा ग्लॅमरस लूक 

In the wake of the Corona crises, our PM has asked us to observe voluntary Janta Curfew on this Sunday the 22nd March from 7 AM to 9 PM for 14 hours. It’s a welcome move and I support it wholeheartedly. This move is because the people in India have not taken this problem seriously enough and all are going about their routine life as if we all are immune to this and nothing will happen to us. People need to stop socializing and stop standing at the paan shops and meeting at coffee shops. Self isolation and quarantine means staying at home and home alone with just your family. Social distancing means physically keep away from gatherings and does not mean that you have to impose emotional distancing on yourself. Make use of this time to spend it with your family, pursue your hobbies at home, exercise, clean your house, cook your favorite food, mediate ......the list is endless. Discover yourself and invest in yourself and your family look inwards and internally ,treat this time wisely and productively. Something can be benefited even in chaos. Value your life and show respect and care for others too #care#safe#carona#stay#home#elders#children#isolation#nopanic #future#covind19

