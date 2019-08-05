सनीचा मुलगा करण देओलचे बॅलिवूडमध्ये पदार्पण
सनी देओलचा मुलगा करण देओल आता बॅलिवूडमध्ये पदार्पण करणार आहे. त्याच्या आगामी 'पल पल दिल के पास' या चित्रपटाच टिझर आज रिलीज झाला.
करण देओल आणि सहेर बंब्बा असे दोन नवीन चेहरे या चित्रपटातून प्रेक्षकांच्या भटीला येणार आहेत.
पहला प्यार - which gives butterflies in the stomach, which leaves you smiling thinking about your person. A beautiful love story from and for our generation, #PalPalDilKePaas. Teaser out on Monday at 11am! @imkarandeol @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol @zeestudiosofficial #SunnySoundsPrivateLtd @zeemusiccompany
या चित्रपटाचे दिग्दर्शन सनी देओलने केले आहे. तर या सिनेमामध्ये आकाश आहुजा, सचिन खेडेकर, सिमोन सिंह, मेघना मलिक, कामिनी खन्ना, आकाश धर असे कलाकार आपल्याला दिसणार आहेत.
The wait may have become longer but it will be worth it! #PalPalDilKePaas will now release on 20th September #KaranDeol #SahherBambba @ZeeStudios_ @SunnySuperSound pic.twitter.com/ad4P8Ybig2
— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) June 18, 2019
या चित्रपटासाठी बॅलिवूड स्टारजने सनी देओलसह, करण देओल आणि सेहर बंब्बाला शुभेच्छा दिल्या. हा चित्रपट 20 सप्टेंबरला रिलीज होणार आहे.
This is something to look foreword to #KaranDeol & #SahherBambba in the teaser of #PalPalDilKePaas: https://t.co/EDPs2Fb0SA
Directed by Sunny Deol, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will release worldwide on September 20, 2019.
— Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) August 5, 2019
Recreating the magic of first love...looks beautifully shot! Congratulations @iamsunnydeol for #PalPalDilKePaas and wishing Karan all the very best! The legacy definitely continues :)https://t.co/MQAby8pOED
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 5, 2019
A perfect beginning for the beautiful journey of पहला प्यार. Best wishes to Karan and Sahher, for their voyage of romance, with #PalPalDilKePaas.
Teaser out on Monday at 11am!#KaranDeol #SahherBambba @iamsunnydeol @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/rswpdoy3Bh
— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 3, 2019
