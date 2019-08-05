  1. Home
  2. Manoranjan
  3. Karan Deols Debut In Bollywood

सनीचा मुलगा करण देओलचे बॅलिवूडमध्ये पदार्पण

सकाळ वृत्तसेवा
05.12 PM

सनी देओलचा मुलगा करण देओल आता बॅलिवूडमध्ये पदार्पण करणार आहे. त्याच्या आगामी 'पल पल दिल के पास' या चित्रपटाच टिझर आज रिलीज झाला.

करण देओल आणि सहेर बंब्बा असे दोन नवीन चेहरे या चित्रपटातून प्रेक्षकांच्या भटीला येणार आहेत.

सनी देओलचा मुलगा करण देओल आता बॅलिवूडमध्ये पदार्पण करणार आहे. त्याच्या आगामी 'पल पल दिल के पास' या चित्रपटाच टिझर आज रिलीज झाला.

करण देओल आणि सहेर बंब्बा असे दोन नवीन चेहरे या चित्रपटातून प्रेक्षकांच्या भटीला येणार आहेत.

या चित्रपटाचे दिग्दर्शन सनी देओलने केले आहे. तर या सिनेमामध्ये आकाश आहुजा, सचिन खेडेकर, सिमोन सिंह, मेघना मलिक, कामिनी खन्ना, आकाश धर असे कलाकार आपल्याला दिसणार आहेत.

या चित्रपटासाठी बॅलिवूड स्टारजने सनी देओलसह, करण देओल आणि सेहर बंब्बाला शुभेच्छा दिल्या. हा चित्रपट 20 सप्टेंबरला रिलीज होणार आहे.


स्पष्ट, नेमक्या आणि विश्वासार्ह बातम्या वाचण्यासाठी 'सकाळ'चे मोबाईल अॅप डाऊनलोड करा
Web Title: Karan Deols debut in bollywood

टॅग्स
चित्रपट
सनी देओल

संबंधित बातम्या


© Copyright Sakal Media Group - All Rights Reserved