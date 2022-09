It's getting beyond annoying now. Take Alia in all your movies , no one gives a fcuk tbh. Either people will watch or they won't but at least when you're inviting guests on the show, don't force your opinions on them !

They're NOT there to hype Alia up ffs #KoffeeWithKaran7 https://t.co/r3mzKrV3PP pic.twitter.com/eWbpxh7UKs