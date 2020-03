हाताची सर्जरी होताच 'हा' अभिनेता थेट रुग्णालयातून निघाला पत्रकार परिषदेसाठी

Kartik Aaryan had suffered an injury in his hand during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal. The actor had no time in the last few weeks and ignored the pain. The actor then jumped to shooting for the second schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur and since the schedule was locked, he continued shooting the film in constant pain. Once he was back in Mumbai, Aaryan learnt about the ligament tear in his hand and he had to be admitted in Hinduja hospital for a surgery. He was admitted in the hospital late last night in Bandra. Today early morning he got done his surgery. We snapped #kartikaaryan coming out of the hospital with his mom #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

