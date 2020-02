After listening to #RhythmicRidham's amazing performance it is QUIZ TIME for @kartikaaryan and @saraalikhan95 ! Don't miss this entertainment tonight on #IndianIdol11 #LoveSpecial at 8 PM only on Sony @adityanarayanofficial @nehakakkar @vishaldadlani @realhimesh @theridhamkalyan

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on Feb 2, 2020 at 2:07am PST