'या' अभिनेत्रीच्या सेक्सी फोटो शूटमुळे सोशल मीडियात खळबळ

सकाळ वृत्तसेवा
रविवार, 15 डिसेंबर 2019

मुंबई : कायमच लाईमलाइटमध्ये असणारी अभिनेत्री म्हणजे कविता कौशिक होय. ती सध्या तिच्या हाॅट फोटो शूटमुळे चर्चेत आली आहे.

हरियाणवी पोलिस चंद्रमुखी चौटालाच्या भूमिकेतून तिने खूपच वाहवा मिळविली. 2017 मध्ये कविताने रोनित बिस्वास याच्यासोबत लग्न केले आहे.

सध्या कविता आपल्या पतीसेबत व्हॅकेशन एन्जाॅय करते आहे. यावेळी तिने बीटवरती हाॅट फोटोशूट केले. यामुळे सध्या तिची सोशल मीडियात जोरदार चर्चा आहे.

कविता याआधी अनेकदा सेक्सी अवतारात समोर आली, परंतू सध्या केलेल्या हाॅट फोटो शूटमुळे तिने सोशल मीडियात धूमाकुळ घातला आहे. हे फोटो सध्या प्रचंड व्हाय़रल होत आहेत. कविता सोशल मीडियावर कायमच ऍक्टीव्ह असते.

कविता अनेकदा तिच्या बिकीनीतील फोटोंमुळे चर्चेत असते. तिचा कायमच बिनधास्त अंदाज असतो. ती कायमच बिनधास्त आणि बोल्ड अंदाजात आपले फोटो टाकून सोशल मीडियात खळबळ उडवते.

मागे देखील तिने आपल्या पतीसोबत योगा करतानाचे फोटो टाकले तो देखील मोठ्या प्रमाणात व्हायरल झाले होते. तसेच या फोटोंमुळे ती ट्रोल देखील झाली होती. 

