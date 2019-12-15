'या' अभिनेत्रीच्या सेक्सी फोटो शूटमुळे सोशल मीडियात खळबळ

कायमच लाईमलाइटमध्ये असणारी अभिनेत्री म्हणजे कविता कौशिक होय. ती सध्या तिच्या हाॅट फोटो शूटमुळे चर्चेत आली आहे.
मुंबई : कायमच लाईमलाइटमध्ये असणारी अभिनेत्री म्हणजे कविता कौशिक होय. ती सध्या तिच्या हाॅट फोटो शूटमुळे चर्चेत आली आहे.
हरियाणवी पोलिस चंद्रमुखी चौटालाच्या भूमिकेतून तिने खूपच वाहवा मिळविली. 2017 मध्ये कविताने रोनित बिस्वास याच्यासोबत लग्न केले आहे.
सध्या कविता आपल्या पतीसेबत व्हॅकेशन एन्जाॅय करते आहे. यावेळी तिने बीटवरती हाॅट फोटोशूट केले. यामुळे सध्या तिची सोशल मीडियात जोरदार चर्चा आहे.
I want to be upside down at my will, I want to run freely and fall on the grass and doze off , maybe wake up to a dog licking my face or insects bridge crossing my back , I want to be the boss of my own time , I don’t want to live in the fear of tomorrow, I want to breathe in faith and exhale joy , I want to sit around with a bunch and invent new things with mud and bare hands , I want to run far away from heavily made up people with agendas and huge baggages!! I want to run around trees all day and hang upside down .. at my will ! imtarzan #imtarzannotjane
कविता याआधी अनेकदा सेक्सी अवतारात समोर आली, परंतू सध्या केलेल्या हाॅट फोटो शूटमुळे तिने सोशल मीडियात धूमाकुळ घातला आहे. हे फोटो सध्या प्रचंड व्हाय़रल होत आहेत. कविता सोशल मीडियावर कायमच ऍक्टीव्ह असते.
कविता अनेकदा तिच्या बिकीनीतील फोटोंमुळे चर्चेत असते. तिचा कायमच बिनधास्त अंदाज असतो. ती कायमच बिनधास्त आणि बोल्ड अंदाजात आपले फोटो टाकून सोशल मीडियात खळबळ उडवते.
My favourite month is here month to hit the beach ! Month with the nip in the air ,Month to eat new cuisines cos new year resolutions are round the corner, time to throw out and change what dint work in this year , November doesn’t have the rush of December , it’s like me ..it comforts n gives the feeling of more time what’s your favourite month and why ?? P.s- peechey jo chori ne rock climbing kar ke jo photo ke mood ki waatt lagaai hai uska mai ni keh ri kutch
मागे देखील तिने आपल्या पतीसोबत योगा करतानाचे फोटो टाकले तो देखील मोठ्या प्रमाणात व्हायरल झाले होते. तसेच या फोटोंमुळे ती ट्रोल देखील झाली होती.
Maybe it’s the colours of my bikini that poke your eye ? Maybe it’s my skin , or maybe it’s your lazy unhealthy body you don’t like but it’s easier to downgrade the better cos maybe it’s the hard work that ain’t your cup of tea, or maybe it’s your mind that needs widening ? Maybe it’s me ? Or Maybe it’s just you