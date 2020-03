क्रिती सॅननने बनवलेलं पूडींग पाहून कार्तिकने उडवली खिल्ली

#KriticalCooking #WhatsCooking Dish 1: Dark Chocolate Chia Pudding Lessons learned: 1. Normal pudding tastes better than Chia pudding. So don’t ruin a good dessert by trying to make it healthy(Its dessert, not salad!) 2. If you’re making it for your parents, don’t use Dark chocolate because they’ll just say “kadwa hai”! #LockdownDay1

