Mission Mangal : नवीन ट्रेलर रिलीज

02.05 PM

मिशन मंगल हा चित्रपट 15 अॅगस्टला रिलीज होणार आहे. आणि आज या सिनेमाचा नविन ट्रेलर लॅच करण्यात आला. 

या ट्रेलर मध्ये पात्रांवर, त्यांच्या व्यक्तिमत्वावर विशेष भर दिला गेला आहे. प्रत्येक पात्रशी आपला परिचय या ट्रेलर मध्ये करून दिला आहे.

प्रेक्षकांमध्ये आसलेली मिशन मंगलची उत्सुकता आता खुप वाढली आहे. जगन शक्ति दिगदर्शित मिशन मंगल या चित्रपटाची कास्ट अत्यंत तगडी आहे. विद्या बालन, अक्षय कुमार, तापसी पन्नू,सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, कीर्ती कुल्हारी, शरमन जोशी, निथ्या मेनेन अशा क्स्ट सोबत रंगणारा मिशन मंगल आपल्याला मंगळाची यात्रा घडवून आणणार यात शंका नाही. 


