दिग्दर्शक रवी जाधवच्या मुलाला जीवदान..१६ व्या वाढदिवशी मिळालं अनोखं सरप्राईज

"There is hope, should oceans rise and mountains fall, He will never fail " Two years ago, this is exactly what I experienced. I will always remember the phone call from Dr. Sunil Bhat informing that an unknown donor is a 10/10 match for Ansh and is ready to donate his stem cells.

A post shared by Ravi Jadhav (@ravijadhavofficial) on Apr 17, 2020 at 12:19am PDT