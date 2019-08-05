  1. Home
ओळखा पाहू, महाराष्ट्राला हसवणाऱ्या या लाडक्या अभिनेत्रीला??

टीम ईसकाळ
03.43 PM

ब्लॅक अॅण्ड व्हाईट असलेल्या फोटोत या दोघी बहिणी अगदी गोंडस दिसत आहे. काही अंदाज येतोय का? कोण असेल ही गोड अभिनेत्री....

एका मराठी अभिनेत्रीने नुकताच आपल्या इन्स्टाग्राम अकाऊंटवर तिच्या लहानपणीचा फोटो शेअर केलाय. ती या फोटोत तिच्या बहिणीसोबत आहे. ब्लॅक अॅण्ड व्हाईट असलेल्या फोटोत या दोघी बहिणी अगदी गोंडस दिसत आहे. काही अंदाज येतोय का? कोण असेल ही गोड अभिनेत्री....

 shreya bugde

ही अभिनेत्री दुसरी-तिसरी कोणी नसून अवघ्या महाराष्ट्राला पोट धरून हसवणारी श्रेया बुगडे आहे. 'चला हवा येऊ द्या' या कार्यक्रमातून नावारूपास आलेली श्रेया आता यशस्वीतेचे शिखर गाठत आहे. श्रेयाच्या बहिणीचा म्हणजेच तेजल बुगडेचा वाढदिवस होता. यानिमित्त तिने हा फोटो इन्स्टाग्रामवर शेअर केला आहे. 

 

 


Web Title: Shreya Bugde shared her childhood photo with her sister on Instagram

