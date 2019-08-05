ओळखा पाहू, महाराष्ट्राला हसवणाऱ्या या लाडक्या अभिनेत्रीला??

ब्लॅक अॅण्ड व्हाईट असलेल्या फोटोत या दोघी बहिणी अगदी गोंडस दिसत आहे. काही अंदाज येतोय का? कोण असेल ही गोड अभिनेत्री....
एका मराठी अभिनेत्रीने नुकताच आपल्या इन्स्टाग्राम अकाऊंटवर तिच्या लहानपणीचा फोटो शेअर केलाय. ती या फोटोत तिच्या बहिणीसोबत आहे. ब्लॅक अॅण्ड व्हाईट असलेल्या फोटोत या दोघी बहिणी अगदी गोंडस दिसत आहे. काही अंदाज येतोय का? कोण असेल ही गोड अभिनेत्री....
ही अभिनेत्री दुसरी-तिसरी कोणी नसून अवघ्या महाराष्ट्राला पोट धरून हसवणारी श्रेया बुगडे आहे. 'चला हवा येऊ द्या' या कार्यक्रमातून नावारूपास आलेली श्रेया आता यशस्वीतेचे शिखर गाठत आहे. श्रेयाच्या बहिणीचा म्हणजेच तेजल बुगडेचा वाढदिवस होता. यानिमित्त तिने हा फोटो इन्स्टाग्रामवर शेअर केला आहे.
I have always wondered how do people make it through life without an elder sister...from our girly giggles to our crazy busy grown-up lives,I can’t imagine going through life without you! I am not sure what I did to deserve you but I thank god everyday for you. My wall , My rock,my confidant & the best part of meThankyou for watching over me like a hawk & for always having my back! Happy birthday to the sister who has the best sister in the world I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you I miss you have a great great day & super fabulous year ahed! PS: posting some old photos of us just for the nostalgia @tejalkm