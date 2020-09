‘तारक मेहता’ मालिकेतील रिटाला कोरोना; इन्स्टाग्रामवरुन दिली माहिती

It’s my duty to inform you all that I have been tested COVID POSITIVE I’m asymptotic I’m doing okay! I’m following instructions provided by doctors n BMC I’m in home quarantine Incase if any of you came in touch with me in last 2-3 days get yourself tested pls I haven’t been shooting n was at home all this while still got this virus.. keep ur self safe n don’t forget to wear the mask Don’t take it lightly.. N pls Do keep me n my lil one in your Prayers

