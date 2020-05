कॅन्सरग्रस्त मुलांच्या पाठिशी विवेक ओबेरॉय, 'जान है तो जहान है' म्हणत केला व्हिडिओ शेअर

The spread of Covid-19 has put a halt on all our lives. However, some people have it much worse than others. The farmers who are stuck without buyers, migrant workers stranded away from home, the cancer patients and their families who are stuck in the middle of their treatments. I have been working with @CPAAIndia for the past 18 years helping cancer patients in any way that I can. And the need for this help is now more than ever. So here I am standing with this organisation again, helping them raise funds to help kids fighting this deadly disease and we need your help. Cancer not only affects the patients but their entire families and there are thousands of such families who are stranded with little to no food and ofcourse an increased threat of getting Coronavirus. CPAA has been helping more than 1200 such families with daily meals, access to protective gear and help with the treatment. Help us reach more people by heading over to the link in my bio and doing your bit. Every donation count and these kids battling are counting on us to stand up to them.

A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) on May 9, 2020 at 3:07am PDT