Akshay Shinde: बुजवलेला खड्डा पुन्हा खोदला; पोलिसांचा मोठा फौजफाटा, अखेर अक्षय शिंदेचा दफनविधी पूर्ण

Akshay Shinde Funeral: अखेर सात दिवसांनंतर अक्षय शिंदेच्या मृतदेहावर अंत्यसंस्कार करण्यात आले आहेत. त्याचा दफनविधी उल्हासनगरमध्ये केला आहे.
अखेर आज अक्षय शिंदे याच्या मृतदेहावर अंत्यसंस्कार पार पडले आहेत. त्याचा दफनविधी उल्हासनगरमध्ये झाला आहे. यावेळी पोलिसांचा मोठा फौजफाटा तैनात होता. घटनेनंतर तब्बल ७ दिवसांनी त्याच्या मृतदेहाचा दफनविधी झाला आहे.

