अवधूत गुप्ते करणार क्राऊडसोर्स्ड गणपती आरती

Come join me and Godrej Expert Rich Creme Hair Colour in creating a colourful #NayaAvatar of our Ganesh aarti. Share your praises of Lord Ganesh in the comments and let’s welcome him in a new way this year. #HappyGaneshChaturthi. #BappaKaNayaAvtaar #AapkaNayaAvatar @godrejexpert #godrejexpertrichcrèmehaircolour #jointhecontest #writeyourlyrics #yourpoetry

A post shared by Avadhoot Gupte (@avadhoot_gupte) on Aug 29, 2019 at 4:09am PDT