मुंबई
बॉक्स- ‘द लॅन्सेट’च्या वैद्यकीय अहवालानुसार
‘द लॅन्सेट’च्या वैद्यकीय अहवालानुसार भारतामध्ये होणाऱ्या दर शंभर मृत्यूंपैकी १८ मृत्यू हे हृदयविकाराने होतात. २०२१च्या तुलनेत २०२२ मध्ये हृदयविकाराच्या झटक्याने मृत्युमुखी पडणाऱ्यांची संख्या १२.५ टक्क्यांनी वाढली आहे. नॅशनल क्राइम रेकॉर्ड ब्युरोच्या अहवालानुसार, २०२२ मध्ये हृदयविकाराच्या झटक्याने ३२,४५७ नागरिकांचा मृत्यू झाला होता; ही संख्या २०११ मध्ये २८,४१३ अशी होती.
