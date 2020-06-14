  1. Home
सुशांत सिंग राजपूतच्या आत्महत्येनंतर 'या' आहेत सेलिब्रिटींच्या प्रतिक्रिया...वाचा

सकाळ वृत्तसेवा
04.02 PM

संपूर्ण बॉलिवूडवर आणि त्याच्या चाहत्यांवर दुःखाचा डोंगर कोसळला आहे. काही सेलिब्रिटींनी ट्विटरच्या माध्यमातून यावर आपल्या प्रतिक्रिया  दिल्या आहेत.  

मुंबई: पहिले काय पो छे आणि त्यानंतर एम एस धोनी यांसारख्या सिनेमांमधून चाहत्यांच्या मनावर अधिराज्य गाजवणारा तरुण अभिनेता सुशांत सिंग राजपूत यानं आज मुंबईत आपल्या राहत्या घरी गळफास घेऊन आत्महत्या केली. त्याच्या अशा जाण्यामुळे आता संपूर्ण बॉलिवूडवर आणि त्याच्या चाहत्यांवर दुःखाचा डोंगर कोसळला आहे. काही सेलिब्रिटींनी ट्विटरच्या माध्यमातून यावर आपल्या प्रतिक्रिया  दिल्या आहेत.  

ब्रेकिंग: अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूतची गळफास घेऊन आत्महत्या  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tweets of celebrities over sushant singh rajput


