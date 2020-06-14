सुशांत सिंग राजपूतच्या आत्महत्येनंतर 'या' आहेत सेलिब्रिटींच्या प्रतिक्रिया...वाचा

मुंबई: पहिले काय पो छे आणि त्यानंतर एम एस धोनी यांसारख्या सिनेमांमधून चाहत्यांच्या मनावर अधिराज्य गाजवणारा तरुण अभिनेता सुशांत सिंग राजपूत यानं आज मुंबईत आपल्या राहत्या घरी गळफास घेऊन आत्महत्या केली. त्याच्या अशा जाण्यामुळे आता संपूर्ण बॉलिवूडवर आणि त्याच्या चाहत्यांवर दुःखाचा डोंगर कोसळला आहे. काही सेलिब्रिटींनी ट्विटरच्या माध्यमातून यावर आपल्या प्रतिक्रिया दिल्या आहेत.

ब्रेकिंग: अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूतची गळफास घेऊन आत्महत्या

No No No!!!!! Horrible heartbreaking news of the passing of #SushantSinghRajput ! Shocking & sad beyond words!!! Goodbye Sushant.. you were such a wonderful performer and had such a long long way to go! Don’t know what you were going through but I’m sorry for your suffering! pic.twitter.com/OcnSmtxwxh

— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 14, 2020

This got to be the most shocking thing Bollywood ever experiences ..SO YOUNG and SO MUCH LIFE AHEAD and then WHY ??? #SushantSinghRajput

— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 14, 2020

I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput

Strength to the family and friends

— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 14, 2020

Extremely shocked and saddened to hear about @itsSSR #SushantSinghRajput demise . Speechless. A tragedy. So young and so talented,he had miles to go...rest in peace dearest sushant

— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 14, 2020

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

It is disheartening to see such young talent taking such steps!

May his soul rest in peace and prayers with his family. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/BiCd46BRHC

— Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) June 14, 2020

Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of #SushantSinghRajput Condolences to his family and friends. A talented actor gone too soon.

— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 14, 2020

Still can’t believe this is true. Shocked and saddened. Rest in peace #SushantSinghRajput

— Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) June 14, 2020

I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans

— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 14, 2020

SHOCKED!!! the young talented and successful #SushantSinghRajput commits suicide. I suppose you can never see the storm brewing beneath the calm surface..God bless his soul and give the family strength to bear the loss. #RIP

— Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words... Numbed beyond expression! This tragic news is extremely difficult to digest... Your journey had just begun & far from complete... With a weeping & heavy heart, I bid you farewell... Your smile will be eternal. Rest in Peace. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/E7aQTEHMb6

— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 14, 2020

Depression is the biggest pandemic. I am benumb & trembling right now. Mentally destroyed... Gone too soon #SushantSinghRajput @itsSSR

My condolences with his family pic.twitter.com/GmIHxjWSIx

— URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) June 14, 2020

