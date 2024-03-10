लोकसभा निवडणूक १९६७
मतदान- १५ फेब्रुवारी १९६७
--------------------------------
चार्ट करावा
१) हातकणंगले लोकसभा मतदारसंघ
मतदार - ४, ७०, ३७५
मतदान - ३, ६०, ४५०
वैध मते - ३, ४५ ४३९
एम. व्ही. आर. सी. भोसले (शेकाप) - १, ८९, ४१५
एस. पी. टी. थोरात (काँग्रेस)- १, ४५, १३८
के. एल. मोरे (अपक्ष) - १०, ८८६
-
४४ हजार २७७ मतांनी भोसले विजयी
--------------------------
२) कोल्हापूर लोकसभा मतदारसंघ
मतदार - ४, ५६, ९०५
मतदान - ३, २३, ९९०
वैध मते - ३, ९५३१
एस. डी. माने (काँग्रेस)- १, ५८, ३२७
डी. एस. नार्वेकर (शेकाप) - १, २५, ६१७
आर. आर. यादव (अपक्ष) -२१, ८५१
व्ही. जी. शिरगावकर (अपक्ष)- ३ ७३६
---
३२ हजार, ७१० मतांनी माने विजयी
Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.