कोल्हापूर
रानातही ‘आयपीएल’ फिवर !
gad318.jpg
74463
रानातही ‘आयपीएल’ फिवर!
गडहिंग्लज ः देशभरातील क्रिकेटप्रेमींमध्ये सध्या ‘आयपीएल’चा फिवर वाढला आहे. उन्हाळ्याच्या दिवसांतील सायंकाळच्या सत्रात गावोगावी जागा मिळेल, त्या ठिकाणी क्रिकेटचा खेळ रंगत आहे. दहावी-बारावी परीक्षेनंतर सुटीही पडल्याने या फिवरमध्ये अधिक रंग चढत आहे. रिकाम्या रानात स्टंपऐवजी लाकडी फळ्या लावून चिमुकल्यांसह तरुणांचा रंगलेला हा क्रिकेटचा डाव टिपला आहे. ‘सकाळ’चे छायाचित्रकार अशपाक किल्लेदार यांनी.
Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.