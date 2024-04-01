१००
Shivaji University, Kolhapur.
Department of History
Six Monthly Progress Report of Ph.D. Thesis
1) Name Of Student- Priyanka Rajaram Patil.
2) Date of Registration- 01-07-2022
3) Faculty - Social Science
4) Subject - History
6) Whether the candidate is
Regular Student/Independent Student/
JRF/SRF/DRF-UGC/Teacher Fellow/
Employees Person
-Regular Student
7) Name of The Guide - Dr. Supriya Chandrashekhar Khole.
Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu College, Kolhapur
8) Title of research Work - Art tradition in Kolhapur
9) Period of Report - 01/06/2023 To 31/12/2023
-------------------
Details Of Work Done -
1) RAC recommended that I rebuild the sequence using my research-related
books.
2) I have qualified Course work exam.
3) I have visited Kolhapur archive, Kolhapur and completed research topic books in library section.
4) interview conducted of the Shruti Sadolikar, (veteral classical music artist ) date 23 October 2023
5) interview conducted of the Artist Mr. Vijay tipugde, date 30 December 2023
6)I have visited shahu sanshodhan Kendra, Shivaji university Kolhapur. And search my research topic books...
------------------------------
▪ Besides this I attend the workshops and seminars:
1. One Day National Seminar on Transition in Maharashtra in the 20th
Century (Political, Social, Economic and Cultural) held at Rajarshi
Chhatrapati Shahu College, Kolhapur (8 October 2023)
2. Dr. Sadanand (Eds), “Shivrajyabhishek: Bhattacharya Itihasatil Asamanya Ghatna, One day seminar, organised by Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Sanshodhan Kendra ani Department of History, Shivaji University , Kolhapur
3. Two Day National Conference on “Expanding Dimensions of
Research in Maratha History” on the Occasion of 350th Anniversary
of Shivrajyabhishek Din and Swarajya Sthapana Din 20th to 22th
December, 2023 held at Shivaji University, Kolhapur.
4. I attend 3 PHD Scholars Viva 3nov. 2023
-------
▪ The list of my subject related thesis l referred:
1. Manjre Madhubala v, Kolhapur Chya Chitrakalechya paramparecha Uday aani Vikas, Shivaji University Kolhapur,2018
2. Shinde khanderav, Kolhapur rajyacha Itihaas, Shivaji University Kolhapur
etc...
------
▪The he list of subjects related books.
1. देसाई सुभाष, कोल्हापूरच्या चित्र -शिल्प परंपरेचा 150 वर्षाचा इतिहास, प्रकाशक डॉ.डी टी शिर्के, प्रथम आवृत्ती,2007
2. तांबट प्रभाकर, कोल्हापूरचे सूरसाधक, मधुश्री प्रकाशन पुणे, प्रथम आवृत्ती, सप्टेंबर 2023
3. सकाळ चित्रोत्सव दिवाळी अंक 2023
4. लोहिया श्रीमान मदन मोहन,( संपा.) ग.र. भिडे पु.ल.देशपांडे, कोल्हापूर दर्शन, प्रकाशक उ. वी.दीक्षित, इंटरनॅशनल पब्लिशिंग सर्विस डेक्कन जिमखाना पुणे 4, प्रथम आवृत्ती 1971.
5. जोशी लक्ष्मण द. संगीत शास्त्रकार व कलावंत यांचा इतिहास, प्रकाशक लक्ष्मण दत्तात्रय जोशी,1935
6. तळेकर विक्रमसिंह, करवीर नगरी (आपलं कोल्हापूर ), विनिविक्रम पब्लिकेशन,कोल्हापूर
7. बागल माधवराव खं. कला आणि कलावंत, दि कोल्हापूर आर्ट सोसायटी प्रकाशन,
इत्यादी...
-----------------------------
▪ Future plan for next six months:
1. I will try to complete basic reading about my research subject.
Collect some books & Magazines which will help me for this
research.
3. I will written first chapter.
2. I will make at least one research paper.
Signature
Research Student
(Priyanka Rajaram Patil.)
Signature
Research guide
(Dr. Supriya C. Khole.)
Signature
Head of History Dept.
(Dr. Avanish. R. Patil
Date :
Place: Shivaji University Kolhapur.
