2. Shinde khanderav, Kolhapur rajyacha Itihaas, Shivaji University Kolhapur

1. देसाई सुभाष, कोल्हापूरच्या चित्र -शिल्प परंपरेचा 150 वर्षाचा इतिहास, प्रकाशक डॉ.डी टी शिर्के, प्रथम आवृत्ती,2007

2. तांबट प्रभाकर, कोल्हापूरचे सूरसाधक, मधुश्री प्रकाशन पुणे, प्रथम आवृत्ती, सप्टेंबर 2023

3. सकाळ चित्रोत्सव दिवाळी अंक 2023

4. लोहिया श्रीमान मदन मोहन,( संपा.) ग.र. भिडे पु.ल.देशपांडे, कोल्हापूर दर्शन, प्रकाशक उ. वी.दीक्षित, इंटरनॅशनल पब्लिशिंग सर्विस डेक्कन जिमखाना पुणे 4, प्रथम आवृत्ती 1971.

5. जोशी लक्ष्मण द. संगीत शास्त्रकार व कलावंत यांचा इतिहास, प्रकाशक लक्ष्मण दत्तात्रय जोशी,1935

6. तळेकर विक्रमसिंह, करवीर नगरी (आपलं कोल्हापूर ), विनिविक्रम पब्लिकेशन,कोल्हापूर

7. बागल माधवराव खं. कला आणि कलावंत, दि कोल्हापूर आर्ट सोसायटी प्रकाशन,

▪ Future plan for next six months:

1. I will try to complete basic reading about my research subject.

Collect some books & Magazines which will help me for this

research.

3. I will written first chapter.

2. I will make at least one research paper.