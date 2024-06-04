फेरीनिहाय मतदान
कोल्हापूर लोकसभा फेरीनिहाय मतदान
फेरी क्रमांक शाहू महाराज प्रा. संजय मंडलिक
१ २९,६०४ २३,३८०
२ २७,६५२ २१,९७८
३ ३०,९६० २४,३९६
४ ३५,३६३ २७,८५६
५ ३०,१३३ २२,९६१
६ २८,९५८ २३,८२६
७ ३०,८१३ २२,३४९
८ ३०,५०४ २२,३१५
९ २५,८५१ २२,४१३
१० २७,४७८ २१,९५२
११ ३४,११८ २१,६६८
१२ २९,७८२ २०,८५०
१३ ३१,५१० २७,५२०
१४ ३१,५३८ २८,०९४
१५ २८,९७४ २८,१४१
१६ २७,११८ २३,३७२
१७ २७,४६३ २४,२३३
१८ २८,३०८ २५,३८७
१९ २६,३३० २३,६२३
२०
२१ २८,१९८ १९,९६६
२२ २९,०८३ २१,६८०
२४ १९,७८७ १५,५६३
२५ २०,२२२ १३,८५२
२६ ११६६२ ८,१४९
२७ ६४९५ ७४४०
२८ ४५०० ४२२४
२९ २८९० २७५५
३० ५४९८ २६०१
३१ १०३७ ८०४
............
हातकणंगले
फेरी क्रमांक सत्यजित पाटील-सरूडकर धैर्यशील माने राजू शेट्टी
१ २०,९२१ २०,८५२ ११,३१२
२ २४,३६९ २२,००० १०,४१३
३ २१,९९२ २०,०६९ ७,४६५
४ २२,७९३ २१,६५५ ८,७४२
५ २४,४७८ २५,९२७ ५,६२७
६ २५,३६९ २४,२६३ ३,६७६
७ २३,९१८ २३,८२९ ३,६८२
८ २३,४१९ २४,५५९ ५,४६५
९ २३,०४४ २४,०२२ ६,२४८
१० २४,६१४ २२,६१५ ६,६४८
११ २४,६२३ २४,१०८ ६,५९२
१२ २४,२२२ २३,००७ ६,८९८
१३ २१,०३५ २३,०५५ ८,३६२
१४ २०,४५९ २१,३३४ १३,५०४
१५ २०,६९१ २४,८३७ ११,४६१
१६ २३,११२ २९,०९३ ७,५३२
१७ २३,३४७ २५,४६१ १०,४८३
१८ २१,६११ २४,२५६ १०,७६४
१९ १९,४०२ २०,६४४ ८,१५५
२० १९,६१० २१,५०७ ९,३२३
२१
२२
२३
२४
२५
