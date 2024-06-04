कोल्हापूर लोकसभा फेरीनिहाय मतदान
फेरी क्रमांक* शाहू महाराज* प्रा. संजय मंडलिक*
१* २९,६०४* २३,३८०*
२* २७,६५२* २१,९७८*
३* ३०,९०७* २४,३९६*
४* ३५,३६३* २७,८५६*
५* ३०,१३३* २२,९६१*
६* २८,९५८* २३,८२६*
७* ३०,८१३* २२,३४९*
८* ३०,५०४* २२,३१५*
९* २५,८५१* २२,४१३*
१०* २७,४७८* २१,९५२*
११* ३४,११८* २१,६६८*
१२* २९,७८२* २०,८५०*
१३* ३१,५१०* २७,५१७*
१४* ३१,५७९* २८,०९४*
१५* २८,९७४* २८,१४८*
१६* २७,०५६* २३,३५२*
१७* २७,९२२* २४,२४९*
१८* २८,३७१* २५,३८७*
१९* २६,३३०* २३,६२३*
२०* २७,८३५* २३,३९२*
२१* २८,२०६* १९,८७०*
२२* २९,२०९* २१,७९७*
२३*२८,३४२*१८,३७३*
२४* २०,४७२* १५,९४४*
२५* २०,२११* १४,०३८*
२६* ११,६६२* ८,३५८*
२७* ६५४८* ७४४०*
२८* ४,६००* ४,२२४*
२९* ३८०७* ३७५९*
३०* ५४९८* २६०१*
३१* १०३७* ८०४*
............
एकूण*७५०३२३* ५९७०१४*
