हातकणंगले फेरीनिहाय मतदान
हातकणंगले
फेरी क्रमांक* सत्यजित पाटील-सरूडकर* धैर्यशील माने* राजू शेट्टी*
१* २०,९२१* २०, ८५२* ११,३१२*
२* २४,३६९* २२,०००* १०,४१३*
३* २१,९९२* २०,०६९* ७,४६५*
४* २२,७९३* २१,६५५* ८,७४२*
५* २४,४७८* २५,९२७* ५,६२७*
६* २५,३६९* २४,२६३* ३,६७६*
७* २३,९१८* २३,८२९* ३,६८२*
८* २३,४१९* २४,५५९* ५,४६५*
९* २३,०४४* २४,०२२* ६,२४८*
१०* २४,६१४* २२,६१५* ६,६४८*
११* २४,६२३* २४,१०८* ६,५९२*
१२* २४,२२२* २३,००७* ६,८९८*
१३* २१,०३५* २३,०५५* ८,३६२*
१४* २०,४५९* २१,३३४* १३,५०४*
१५* २०,६९१* २४,८३७* ११,४६१*
१६* २३,११२* २९,०९३* ७,५३२*
१७* २३,३४७* २५,४६१* १०,४८३*
१८* २१,६११* २४,२५६* १०,७६४*
१९* १९,४०२* २०,६४४* ८,१५५*
२०* १९,६१०* २१,५०७* ९,३२३*
२१* १७,६४३*१६०५९*७२,५४*
२२* १२,११३* ११८६१* ३८५०*
२३ * १२,५६३* १३,३७४* २,५८२*
२४* ८,६७४* ९,६०२*, २,५८०*
२५* १५९* ३४५* २४८*
----------------------------------
एकूण* ५,०६,७६४* ५,२०,१९०* १,७९,८५०*
