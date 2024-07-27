फोटो फीचर
विळखा महापुराचा अन् मदतीचे हात...
कोल्हापूर ः गेले दोन दिवस शहरासह परिसराला महापुराचा विळखा आहे. अनेक भागातील घरात पुराचे पाणी घुसले असून तेथील नागरिकांसह जनावरांना स्थलांतरित केले जाऊ लागले आहे. पूरग्रस्तांसाठी विविध माध्यमातून मदतीचे हात पुढे येत आहेत. मात्र, त्याचवेळी पूर पाहण्यासाठीही गर्दी होऊ लागली आहे. त्याची ही चित्रमय झलक. (सर्व छायाचित्रे ः बी. डी. चेचर, नितीन जाधव, मोहन मेस्त्री ः सकाळ छायाचित्रसेवा)
00291
00314
00318
00304
00306
00311
00313
00328
00325
00352
00401
ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!
Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.