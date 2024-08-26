कोल्हापूर
आजरा ः साळगाव बंधारा पाण्याखाली
साळगाव (ता. आजरा) ः हिरण्यकेशी नदीवरील पाण्याखाली गेलेला साळगाव बंधारा.
आजरा ः हिरण्यकेशी व चित्रा नदीचे पाणी पात्राबाहेर पडले आहे. आजरा- पेरणोली मार्गावरील साळगाव बंधारा पाण्याखाली गेला आहे. या मार्गावरील वाहतूक ठप्प झाली असून, सोहाळे मार्गे वाहतूक वळवली आहे. आज सकाळी ऊन पडले होते. दुपारनंतर जोरदार पावसाला सुरुवात झाली. दिवसभर उसंत घेत पाऊस कोसळत होता.
