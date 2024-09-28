साप्ताहिक

Marathi Poem : कुठेतरी दूर

Poem of Love : एका शांत तळ्याकाठी
love poem marathi
love poem marathi esakal
साप्ताहिक टीम
Updated on

By : चिन्मय आलुरकर

चल, कुठेतरी दूर जाऊ

फक्त तू आणि मी

एका शांत तळ्याकाठी

जिथे नसतील कुठलेच आवाज

ना माणसांचे, ना मिडियाचे...

ना Influence करायला कोणी असेल

ना Attention खेचून घ्यायला

जेव्हा कोणाचीही कुठलीच मतं

ऐकू येणार नाहीत

तेव्हा खरं ऐकू येईल मला

तू आतून काय म्हणतोयस ते

तेव्हा खरं कळेल

नक्की माझं म्हणणं काय आहे

चल, कुठेतरी दूर जाऊ

फक्त तू आणि मी

कारण आता बरेच दिवस झालेत

मला माझा आवाज ऐकून

----------------------

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Loading content, please wait...
Marathi Literature
love story
peace
poem
Marathi Poetry

Related Stories

No stories found.