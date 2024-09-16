पुणे

Pune Gun Firing: गणेश विसर्जनाच्या तोंडावर पुणे हादरले! वाळू व्यावसायिकावर गोळीबार

Pune Firing: गणेश विसर्जनाच्या तोंडावर पुण्यात वाळू व्यावसायिकावर गोळीबार झाला आहे.
esakal Breaking News
esakal Breaking NewsEsakal
आशुतोष मसगौंडे
Updated on

गेल्या काही महिन्यांपासून सतत होणाऱ्या गुन्हेगारीत आता आणखी भर पडली आहे. पुण्यात उद्या होणाऱ्या गणेश विसर्जन मिरवणुकीपूर्वी आज एका वाळू व्यावसायिकावर दोन ते तीन जणांनी गोळीबार केला आहे. यामध्ये व्यावसायिक जखमी झाला आहे.

(बातमी अपडेट होत आहे)

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Loading content, please wait...
pune
Crime News

Related Stories

No stories found.