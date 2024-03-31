पुणे

Pune News : पुण्याच्या पर्यटकाचा गुलमर्गमध्ये मृत्यू

त्यांना गुलमर्ग येथील प्राथमिक आरोग्य केंद्रात तातडीने दाखल केले.
सकाळ डिजिटल टीम

श्रीनगर : काश्‍मीरमध्ये फिरण्यास गेलेल्या पुण्याच्या एका ज्येष्ठ पर्यटकाचा गुलमर्ग येथे हृदयविकाराच्या झटक्याने मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना शुक्रवारी घडली. सुधीर निकुंभ (वय ७८) असे मृताचे नाव आहे.

त्यांना गोंडला, गुलमर्ग येथे हृदयविकाराचा तीव्र झटका आला. त्यांना गुलमर्ग येथील प्राथमिक आरोग्य केंद्रात तातडीने दाखल केले. मात्र डॉक्टरांनी त्यांना मृत घोषित केले.

Pune News
