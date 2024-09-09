पुणे

Samruddhi Mahamarg : पुण्याला जोडला जाणार समृद्धी महामार्ग! सार्वजनिक बांधकाम विभागाचा मोठा निर्णय

Samruddhi Mahamarg Latest news : पुण्याजवळील केसनंद गावाजवळू हा उड्डाणमार्ग सुरूवात होणार आहे. तसेच ५३ किलोमीटर अंतराचा हा उड्डाणमार्ग असणार आहे.
रोहित कणसे
Updated on

पुणे आणि शिरूर दरम्यान प्रस्तावीत असलेला ५३ किमीचा सहा पदरी उड्डाण मार्ग अहमदनगर आणि छत्रपती संभाजीनगर मार्गे समृद्धी महामार्गाला जोडण्यात येणार आहे. सार्वजनिक बांधकाम विभागाने यासंबंधीचा निर्णय घेतला आहे. पुण्याजवळील केसनंद गावाजवळू हा उड्डाणमार्ग सुरूवात होणार आहे. तसेच ५३ किलोमीटर अंतराचा हा उड्डाणमार्ग असणार आहे.

