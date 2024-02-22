विमान वाहतूक
अशी आहे स्थिती
दैनंदिन प्रवासी संख्या : सुमारे ३० हजार
विमानांचे उड्डाण : सरासरी ९० ते ९२
एकूण विमानांची वाहतूक : १८० ते १८४
काय सांगतात आकडे :
वर्ष प्रवासी संख्या
२०१९-२० ८० लाख ८५ हजार ६०७
२०२०-२१ २१ लाख ३७ हजार ८५९
२०२१-२२ ३७ लाख २८ हजार ७६०
२०२२-२३ ८० लाख ७ हजार १६०
२०२३ (३१ डिसेंबर अखेर ) ७१ लाख २४ हजार १५१
विमानांची वाहतूक :
वर्ष विमानांची संख्या
२०१९-२० ५४ हजार २६१
२०२०-२१ ३० हजार
२०२१- २२ ३१ हजार २७८
२०२२-२३ ५९ हजार ४५१
२०२३ (३१ डिसेंबर) ४७ हजार ६४०
