Budget 2024: महाबोधी, विष्णूपद मंदिरासाठी कॉरिडोअरची निर्मिती केली जाणार, सीतारमण यांची तीर्थक्षेत्रासाठी मोठी घोषणा

Pilgrimage Monuments Tourism Union Budget 2024: केंद्रिय अर्थमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण यांनी आज सकाळी केंद्रीय अर्थसंकल्प सादर केला असून तीर्थक्षेत्रासाठी मोठी घोषणा करण्यात आली आहे.
पुजा बोनकिले

Pilgrimage Monuments Tourism Budget 2024: केंद्रिय अर्थमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण यांनी लोकसभेत केंद्रीय अर्थसंकल्प सादर केला आहे. पंतप्रधान मोदी यांच्या नेतृत्वाखाली भाजच्या तिसऱ्या कार्यकाळातील हा पहिला अर्थसंकल्प आणि अर्थमंत्री सीतारमण यांचा सलग सातवा अर्थसंकल्प असून तीर्थक्षेत्रासाठी मोठी घोषणा केली आहे.

तीर्थक्षेत्रासाठी पुढील महत्वाच्या घोषणा

बिहारमधील महाबोधी मंदिरासाठी कॉरीडोअरची निर्मीती केली जाणार

गया येथील विष्णूपद मंदिरासाठी कॉरीडोअरची निर्मीती

Budget 2024 Session LIVE Updates : मुद्रा कर्ज मर्यादा आता 10 लाखांवरून 20 लाख रुपये करण्यात येणार; अर्थसंकल्पात मोठी घोषणा

