Share Market Closing: शेअर बाजार तेजीसह बंद; निफ्टी 24,800च्या वर, कोणते शेअर्स घसरले?

राहुल शेळके

Share Market Closing Latest Update 22 August 2024: देशांतर्गत शेअर बाजारात गुरुवारी साप्ताहिक एक्स्पायरी दिवशी निफ्टी वाढीसह बंद झाला. सलग सहाव्या दिवशी बाजार तेजीत बंद झाले. निफ्टी 40 अंकांनी व सेन्सेक्स 140 अंकांनी वर बंद झाला. बँक निफ्टीतील वाढ पुन्हा होत असल्याचे दिसत आहे.

