Shri Ramayana Yatra : अयोध्या ते रामेश्वरम... कशी आहे श्रीराम भक्तांसाठी रेल्वेची खास 'रामायण यात्रा'! जाणून घ्या

Experience the divine aura of sacred places associated with the life of Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram Ji in the comfort of Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train on IRCTC's Sri Ramayana Yatra”.



🌟 Tour Highlights:



Tour Name: SRI RAMAYANA YATRA

Duration (ex Delhi): 17 Nights/18… pic.twitter.com/X7ibwFHYNT