Video- सम्राट कदम @namastesamrat

ISRO: चंद्रयानापासून गगनयानापर्यंत माहिती देणाऱ्या इस्त्रोच्या प्रदर्शनाची सफर

भारतीय अवकाश संशोधन संस्था अर्थात इस्रोकडून एक माहितीपर प्रदर्शन भरवण्यात आलंय. चंद्रयानापासून आगामी मानवी अवकाश मोहीम अर्थात गगनयानाची माहिती देणारं हे प्रदर्शन आहे. An exhibition has been organized by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Pune. This is an exhibition that gives information about Chandrayaan to the upcoming human space mission i.e. Gaganyaan.