Video- Komal Jadhav (कोमल जाधव)

Balasaheb Thackeray Jayanti: “बाळासाहेबांचं तैलचित्र पूर्ण होईपर्यंत...“, चित्रकार चंद्रकलांची पहिली प्रतिक्रिया

शिवसेनाप्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या तैलचित्राचं उद्या विधानभवन येथे मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांच्या हस्ते अनावरण होणार आहे. हे चित्र चित्रकार चंद्रकला कदम यांनी साकारलेलं आहे. त्यांनी हे तैलचित्र साकारणं म्हणजे बाळासाहेबांनी दिलेल्या संधीची एकप्रकारे उतराई केल्याची भावना बोलून दाखवली.

An oil painting of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray will be unveiled by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Vidhan Bhavan tomorrow. This picture is created by painter Chandrakala Kadam. He expressed the feeling that creating this oil painting is a way of taking advantage of the opportunity given by Balasaheb.