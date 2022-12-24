Video- सकाळ ऑनलाईन

Bhukkad: खेकडा लपेटा ही डिश नेमकी कशी बनते आणि कुठे मिळते ते पाहा...

अस्सल खवय्यांसाठी सकाळ घेऊन आलाय खास भुक्कड शो... आणि या एपिसोडमध्ये आपण मुंबई-गोवा महामार्गावरील एका प्रसिद्ध हॉटेलमधील खेकडा लपेटा या unexplored seafood dish बद्दल जाणून घेणार आहोत. आता ही डिश नेमकी कशी बनते ते जाणून घेण्यासाठी व्हिडीओ पाहा-

We have come up with a special Bhukkad show for genuine foodies... And in this episode, we are going to know about the unexplored crab dish from a famous hotel on the Mumbai-Goa highway.