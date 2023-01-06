Bigg Boss Marathi: राखी अक्षयला का म्हणाली बिग बॉसमधील सगळ्यात मोठा भुंगा? | Sakal
Video- Komal Jadhav (कोमल जाधव)

Bigg Boss Marathi: राखी अक्षयला का म्हणाली बिग बॉसमधील सगळ्यात मोठा भुंगा?

Published on : 6 January 2023, 2:11 pm

बिग बॉस मराठीचा चौथा सीजन शेवटच्या टप्पयात आहे. टॉप ५ स्पर्धक झाल्यांनतर येत्या दोन दिवसात या खेळाचा विजेता आपल्या समोर येणार आहे. अशात बिग बॉसच्या घरात पाचही स्पर्धकांची मस्ती पाहायला मिळतेय. Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 is in its final phase. After the top 5 contestants, the winner of this game will be announced in the next two days. In this way, all the five contestants can be seen having fun in the Bigg Boss house.

