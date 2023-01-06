Bigg Boss Marathi: बिग बॉस मराठीच्या चौथ्या पर्वाची ट्रॉफी शेवंताकडे जाणार? | Sakal
Video- अक्षता पांढरे

Bigg Boss Marathi: बिग बॉस मराठीच्या चौथ्या पर्वाची ट्रॉफी शेवंताकडे जाणार?

Published on : 6 January 2023, 2:46 pm

बिग बॉस मराठीचा चौथा सीजन अंतिम टप्प्यात आहे. दोन दिवस या खेळाचा विजेता आपल्या समोर येणार आहे. मात्र फिनाले आधीच बिग बॉसच्या विजेत्याचं नाव घोषित झालंय?

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi is in its final stages. In two days, the winner of this game will be declared. But before the finale already the name of the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 has been announced...

