Video- Komal Jadhav (कोमल जाधव)

Bigg Boss Marathi: विकास जेव्हा अपूर्वाला I Love You म्हणतो...

बिग बॉस मराठीच्या चौथ्या पर्वाचा खेळ अगदी अंतिम टप्प्यात आला आहे. येत्या रविवारी बिग बॉसचा अंतिम सोहळा रंगणार आहे. त्याआधी बिग बॉसच्या घराबाहेर पडलेल्या स्पर्धकांनी येऊन टॉप ५ स्पर्धकांना प्रोत्साहित केलं. यावेळी सर्व स्पर्धकांची मस्तीही पाहायला मिळाली. अशातच विकासनं अपूर्वाला जेव्हा I love you म्हटलं तेव्हा नेमकं काय घडलं, तुम्हीच पाहा.

The game of the fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi has reached its final stage. All the contestants had fun on this occasion. Just like that, when Vikas said I love you to Apurva, what actually happened, watch this video.