Video- अक्षय बडवे

Charles Sobhraj: बिकिनी किलरला पकडणारा मराठमोळा अधिकारी

पुण्यातील मधुकर झेंडे यांनी बिकिनी किलर चार्ल्स शोभराजला कशी अटक केली होती? त्यावेळी अटकेचा थरार कसा रंगलेला, याविषयी जाणून घ्या या व्हिडिओतून-

Charles Sobhraj, the notorious serial killer named as Bikini Killer, was arrested by a Marathi police officer not once but twice. How did Madhukar Zende from Pune arrest Charles Sobhraj? What was the thrill of the arrest at that point in time, find out more from this video-