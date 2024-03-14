व्हिडिओ

Pune Loksabha उमेदवारीवरून वादाची ठिणगी, Muralidhar Mohol, Jagdish Mulik यांच्यातला वाद आला समोर

भाजपने आपल्या खासदारांची दुसरी यादी जाहीर केली. यात पुणे लोकसभेची जागा मुरलीधर मोहोळ यांना देण्यात आली. मात्र यामुळे पुणे भाजपा शहराध्यक्ष जगदीश मुळीक नाराजीच्या चर्चा समोर आल्या आहेत.

