Video- सकाळ डिजिटल टीम

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya: 'चला हवा येऊ द्या’च्या मंचावर मराठमोळी ऐश्वर्या जेव्हा खळखळून हसते...

झी मराठीवरील चला हवा येऊ द्या हा कार्यक्रम दरवेळी नवनवीन हास्याची मेजवानी प्रेक्षकांसाठी घेऊन येत असतो. यंदाच्या आठवड्यातही मराठी सिनेसृष्टीतली ऐश्वर्या तिचा पती अविनाशसोबत या मंचावर आली होती. यावेळी ऐश्वर्याच्या हास्यानं उपस्थितांसह सर्वांनाच चांगलंच घायाळ केलं.

Zee Marathi’s show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya brings a new feast of laughter to the audience every time. This time Aishwarya along with her husband Avinash Narkar made an appearance on this stage and with her smile she impressed all the attendees and fans.