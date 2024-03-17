व्हिडिओ

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Loksabha जागेवरून Chandrakant Khaire, Ambadas Danve यांच्यात कलह?

छत्रपती संभाजीनगच्या जागेवरून ठाकरे गटात अंतर्गत कलह निर्माण झाला आहे. माजी खासदार चंद्रकांत खैरे पुन्हा एकदा या जागेवर निवडणुक लढवण्यासाठी इच्छुक आहेत. तर विरोधीपक्षनेते अंबादास दानवेंनी देखील या जागेवरून निवडणुक लढवण्याची इच्छा बोलून दाखवली आहे. त्यामुळे या दोन्ही मोठ्या नेत्यांमध्ये चांगलीच जुंपली आहे.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Chandrakant Khaire
Ambadas Danve
Loksabha Election 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News
www.esakal.com