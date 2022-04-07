Video- Vaishnavi Patil
Video: उभी बाटली आडवी करण्यासाठी आदिवासी रणरागिणींचा ग्रामसभेत रुद्रावतार
Published on : 07 April, 2022, 04:31 AM
Web Title: Daru Bandi In Nashik Alcohol Ban
Read Latest Marathi News Headlines of Maharashtra, Live Marathi News of Mumbai, Pune, Politics, Finance, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Lifestyle at Sakal. To Get Updates on Mobile, Download the Sakal Mobile App for Android & iOS.
सकाळ आता सर्व सोशल मीडिया प्लॅटफॉर्मवर. ताज्या घडामोडींसाठी टेलिग्राम, फेसबुक, ट्विटर, शेअर चॅट आणि इन्स्टाग्रामवर आम्हाला फॉलो करा तसेच, आमच्या YouTube Channel आजच Subscribe करा..
सकाळ आता सर्व सोशल मीडिया प्लॅटफॉर्मवर. ताज्या घडामोडींसाठी टेलिग्राम, फेसबुक, ट्विटर, शेअर चॅट आणि इन्स्टाग्रामवर आम्हाला फॉलो करा तसेच, आमच्या YouTube Channel आजच Subscribe करा..