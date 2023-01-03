Video- Komal Jadhav (कोमल जाधव)

Delhi Girl Accident: मृत्युआधीच तरुणीची ओयो रुम हॉटेलबाहेर मैत्रिणीशी भांडण झालेलं...

Delhi Girl Accident: दिल्लीच्या कंझावाला दुर्घटनेतील तरुणीच्या मृत्यूप्रकरणात आणखी नवीन माहिती समोर आली आहे. पीडित तरुणी आणि तिची मैत्रीण रात्री एका ओयो रुम हॉटेलात थांबल्या होत्या. तिथे काय झालं? ते जाणून घ्या या व्हिडिओतून

In the case of the death of a young woman in Delhi's Kanjhawala tragedy; new information has emerged. The victim and her friend were staying at an Oyo room hotel at night. What happened there? Find out from this video.