Video- Vaishnavi Patil

Video: जामा मस्जिद परिसरावर नजर ठेवण्यासाठी ड्रोनचा वापर

जहांगीरपुर हिंसा नंतर दिल्‍ली पोलिसांनी घेतला हा निर्णय

During the holy month of Ramzan, Delhi Police used drones to intensify surveillance near Jama Masjid to ensure law and order in the area. Notably, Police forces have been on high-alert since Jahangirpuri incident where stones were hurled at a religious procession on Hanuman Jayanti in the National Capital.