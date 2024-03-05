व्हिडिओ

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi मुळे MVA जागावाटप रखडलं, नेमका वाद काय? | Sharad Pawar | Uddhav Thackeray

लोकसभा निवडणुकांचा रणसंग्राम जवळ आला आहे. पण अजून ही महाविकास आघाडीच्या जागा वाटपाबाबत स्पष्टता नाही. तरी, मविआचं जागावाटप वंचित बहुजन आघाडीमुळे रखडलंय का? नेमकं प्रकरण काय? जाणून घ्या या व्हिडिओतून...

Prakash Ambedkar
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi
Maharashtra Politics
mumbai politics

