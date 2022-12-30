Video- Komal Jadhav (कोमल जाधव)

Eknath Shinde यांनी भर सभागृहात उद्धव ठाकरेंचा उल्लेख अडीच वर्ष बाहेर न पडणारा मुख्यमंत्री असा केला...

मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदेंनी आज विधानसभेत भाषण करताना उद्धव ठाकरेंचा उल्लेख थेट अडीच वर्ष बाहेर न पडणारा मुख्यमंत्री असा केला. यावेळी त्यांनी हेलिकॉप्टरमधून शेतात जाण्यावरुन टोमणे मारणाऱ्या ठाकरेंनाच धारेवर धरलं...

Chief minister Eknath Shinde while addressing the assembly today referred to Uddhav Thackeray as a chief minister who did not come out for two and a half years straight. This time, he caught hold of Thackeray, who was taunting him by going to the fields in a helicopter.