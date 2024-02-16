व्हिडिओ

Guhagar मध्ये Nilesh Rane-Bhaskar Jadhav यांचे कार्यकर्ते भिडले... शिमग्याआधीच बोंबाबोंब! | BJP

निलेश राणे आणि भास्कर जाधवांच्या कार्यकर्त्यांमध्ये तुफान राडा झाला. गुहागरमध्ये भास्कर जाधवांच्या कार्यालयाबाहेर दोन्ही गटाचे कार्यकर्ते भिडले. निलेश राणेंच्या ताफ्यातील गाड्यांवर दगडफेक केली. त्यानंतर परिस्थिती नियंत्रणात आणण्यासाठी पोलिसांनी अश्रूधुराच्या नळकांड्या सोडल्या.

